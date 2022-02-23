Four Lancers earn All-District honors

The Amherst Lancer basketball team had four players honored with Seminole All-District selections.

Coach Teron Watson comments on each player honored.

AJ Jordan: First team All Seminole District honors. “AJ played the shooting guard position and led the team in scoring and assisting. AJ posted double digit scoring in 14 of our 19 games played and a career high points (23) against Liberty Christian Academy. AJ is a great asset to our team and look forward to his overall development with a full offseason or workouts.”

Jordan had 12.6 points per game, averaged 4.3 rebounds per game and led team with 40 steals, 54 assists, 29 three-pointers made and 38 free throws made.

Justin Burns: 2nd team. “Justin played the small forward position over the course of the year. Justin was second on the team in scoring and rebounding, posting double figures in 8 of 19 games and 1 double double. Justin will be asked to play a bigger role next season as he will be called to guard the opposing teams’ best player as well as the need for his scoring ability to improve.”

Burns averaged 9.6 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game and had 14 blocks, 21 steals and 32 assists.

Lawrence Brown: Honorable mention. “Lawrence was our best defensive player. He was called to play multiple positions as well as change his role throughout the season. On any given night we may need Lawrence to be our leading scorer, defensive stopper, or both. Lawrence was willing to do whatever the team needed to give us a chance to be successful. He will be missed.”

Brown averaged 7.2 points per game and 2.7 rebounds per game, shot 47% from the field and had 11 blocks, 27 steals and 39 assists.

Martez Andrews: Honorable mention. “Martez played several different roles for us throughout the course of the season, such as our 6th man, providing consistent scoring off of the bench. He was also second on the team in assists and third on the team in scoring. We are looking forward to Martez playing a bigger role in our program as he returns next season for his senior year. Andrews averaged 7.8 points per game and 3.6 rebounds per game, had 19 steals and 37 assists.

Watson congratulated the athletes for their accomplishments.

“We look forward to the offseason grind, working on our individual development that will create more team success,” said Watson.