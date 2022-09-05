Lancers overcome halftime deficit to pound GW

There was plenty for Lancers fans to like in Amherst’s season opener at Lancer Stadium on Sept. 2.

Tyrique Thomas ran wild for 134 yards and two touchdowns. The Lancers wore down visiting George Washington with 364 rushing yards. And Amherst overcame a halftime deficit with a dominating second half to defeat the Eagles.

Amherst outscored GW 20-3 in the second half, led by rushing touchdowns from three different players. Thomas gave the Lancers (1-0) the lead for good, 26-22, on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:17 remaining in the third quarter.

Juan Rodriguez’s 34-yard field goal 93 seconds into the fourth quarter cut the deficit to one, but the Lancers answered with a 48-yard touchdown run from JJ Morris to seize control.

Amherst finished off the victory as Eric West crossed the goal line on a 33-yard touchdown run with 47 seconds remaining.

The collective effort by the Amherst rushing attack was able to overcome a one-man wrecking crew from GW.

Eli Bridges rushed for game highs of 148 yards and three touchdowns on 32 carries.

He tied the game at 7 with a 58-yard touchdown run 28 seconds after Thomas gave Amherst an early lead.

Bridges added a pair of 1-yard plunges in the final four minutes of the second quarter that gave GW (0-2) a 22-20 halftime lead.

Morris finished with 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He had a 40-yard run late in the first quarter to cap a 20-point first quarter for Amherst.

John Goins finished with 58 rushing yards and had a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.