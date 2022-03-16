Randolph College softball team rich with Amherst-grown talent

The sports pipeline that runs from Amherst County High School to Randolph College continues to flow as former Lancers cross the James River and head up Rivermont Ave to land at the home of the Wildcats in fulfilling their athletic dreams.

It’s not just athletes that stop off at Randolph as this season the Wildcats’ softball coaching staff has three of the four coaches with Amherst County connections.

First up is the head coach Kazdyn Cooper Waldron, former multi-sports standout for the Lady Lancers, as she is in her third season leading the team.

One of her assistant coaches Tony Campbell, former Lancer baseball and football player, is also credited with starting the softball program at Sweet Briar College.

This season’s starting center fielder for Randolph is Dominque Irving, a former Lady Lancer standout athlete.

Next up is another assistant coach with multiple duties that carry off the field long after the final out is recorded. Sabrena Cooper is not only the Wildcats pitching coach, but more important she is the mother of Waldron and since 10 months ago is the grandmother of the head coach’s little girl, Jayceleigh Rae.

“It’s truly a privilege to be coach Waldron’s assistant coach, but it’s an honor to be her mom and to call her my daughter,” said Cooper.

Cooper added its amazing working with her daughter as she respects the fact Waldron is the head coach and goes along with the decisions she makes .

Cooper also staled Waldron allows her to make the decisions on pitching as they trust each other.

“We both want the absolute best for the team and the girls,” said Cooper. “To be honest, unless Kazdyn and I choose to tell recruits, parents or others at camps, tournaments, even on campus, most have no idea. We keep it very professional, but at the same time we don’t mind sharing the information and watching their reaction.”

Coach Waldron responded to several questions about her softball coaching career.

Q: What’s it like to be the head coach with your mom as an assistant?

Waldron: “When I took over as head coach in the fall of 2019, I knew right away that I needed to hire a pitching coach that aligned with my mindset and goals for this program, as well as someone I could trust to lead our pitching staff. I could not think of a better person for the job than my mom, or as we call her Coach B.

Being as I have no experience pitching myself, and she helped coach and sculpt my sister who was a Division I pitcher, it was a pretty easy transition. It has been fun to travel and grow together and know that I can fully trust her, along with my two other fantastic assistants, Briana Harbison and Tony Campbell. The team has definitely benefited from her being a part of this program.”

Q: What years and position did you play while at Amherst High?

Waldron: “I played volleyball, basketball, and softball while at Amherst from 2010 to 2014. For softball, my career began in 8th grade with the JV team and then continued the next 4 years with Varsity. I mainly played first base and contributed with my bat throughout my career. The 5 years I spent on the field or court gave way to some of the best memories in my life.”

Q: Your college teams?

Waldron: “I played collegiately at Maryville College in Tennessee and Liberty University.”

Q: When and why did you start coaching and where?

Waldron: “My first real coaching job was at Liberty Christian Academy in 2016. I began helping their JV and varsity teams before accepting the assistant position at Randolph College in the fall of 2016 and later accepted the head coaching role (2019). I spent one summer coaching a travel ball team and worked camps for Liberty University.

I began coaching simply for the fact that I loved the sport and everything it has to offer on and off the field. I never expected to end up as a head coach at the collegiate level, being as my undergrad and Masters degree is in Counseling. I love the spark you see in a young women’s eye when something clicks, either in a game or practice. I am grateful to have the opportunity to impact so many young lives in ways I never imagined I would.”

Q: Did you play on teams growing up that were coached by your mom?

A: “Yes! Growing up I played rec basketball and my mom was always my coach. She also assisted in coaching my early Dixie Youth softball years. As I grew older she did not coach me as much but was always available to throw me front toss or hit me ground balls. Her and my father were, and still are, my greatest supporters.

The biggest lesson I have learned is that coaching goes far beyond the field. While it is rewarding when these young women succeed athletically, it is even more impactful when you see growth in their leadership abilities, self-confidence, accountability, and overall mental well-being. I learn just as much from them as they do from me, and that is the best part of my job. “

Waldon’s mother also was asked a question.

Q: Was there a time during her youth years playing softball that you thought, she would make a good coach?

Cooper: “Honestly, she was in kindergarten when I realized she would be a great leader, teacher or maybe a coach. I went to eat lunch with her when she was in kindergarten and as I walked in her classroom she was sitting at a table in the back working with the special Ed kids. I ask the teacher what she was doing and she told me that Kazdyn was helping them to get caught up on their work so that they would not be behind. She has always had that ability to work, teach, coach help others. Her patience is amazing. Her love for others and seeing them succeed in life, on and off the field brings her so much joy.

“Kazdyn got her masters in Psychology and her dream was to open her own private practice. When she was approached with the opportunity to coach at Randolph, she talked to her dad and I about it. We ask her about her degree. Her answer was ‘I get the opportunity to do what I have always loved, to be on a softball field and at the same time I can use my degree to work with so many young ladies each and every day.’ Two dreams in one, what more could I ask for.”